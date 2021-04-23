Perspectives: The Evolution of Aesthetics presented by Aesthetics Biomedical®

On behalf of Aesthetics Biomedical® Inc. we are honored to invite you to our unique boutique style symposium, Perspectives: The Evolution of Aesthetics. Designed to be an interactive exchange of personal perspectives and conversations that will focus on hot topics, the latest aesthetic trends, combination therapies, disruptive technologies, marketing strategies with local social media influencers and best practices.
Leading Aesthetic Technology Demonstrations
Insights From Social Media Influencers
Free Headshots
Trending Treatments
Combination Therapies
Networking Opportunities
This exclusive conference will be held in a private, safe, and socially distant environment bringing together leading aesthetic key opinion leaders for a full-day of educational curated content.
Featured Guest Speakers & Panelists
Dr. Ava Shamban
Dr. Grant Stevens
Dr. Shino Bay Aguilera
Dr. Vivian Bucay
Dr. Victor Ross
Lori Robertson MSN, FNP-C
Dr. Jason Emer
Dr. Michael Somenek
Dr. Michael Gold
Dr. Patricia Farris
Dr. Michael DeWolfe
Dr. Robert Troell
Kara Schell McClanahan, CMPE
Jessica Chia, Allure Contributing Editor
Kate Sandoval Box, SHAPE Editorial Beauty Director
Maya Allen, InStyle Beauty Director
MaryAnn Guerra, Chief Executive Officer
Sheldon Larson, Chief Marketing Officer
Featuring Ashley Iaconetti Haibon. Ashley I. is a TV personality most known for her appearances on The Bachelor franchise on which she met her husband, Jared Haibon. Ashley has been a guest on Good Morning America, The Ellen DeGenerous Show, and Jimmy Kimmel Live. She is a host for both The Almost Famous podcast with iHeart Radio and The I Don't Get podcast with Wave Network. Ashley works as a correspondent for Access Hollywood and is a columnist for Cosmopolitan.com. Ashley has her Masters's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University's Newhouse School of Communication. She enjoys talking skincare and reenacting scenes from her favorite rom coms for her following of 1.1 million on Instagram.
