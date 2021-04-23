Perspectives: The Evolution of Aesthetics presented by Aesthetics Biomedical®

Dr. Ava Shamban, with Aesthetics Biomedical®, shares what the latest aesthetic trends are & ABC's The Bachelor's Ashley Iaconetti Haibon about her results

On behalf of Aesthetics Biomedical® Inc. we are honored to invite you to our unique boutique style symposium, Perspectives: The Evolution of Aesthetics. Designed to be an interactive exchange of personal perspectives and conversations that will focus on hot topics, the latest aesthetic trends, combination therapies, disruptive technologies, marketing strategies with local social media influencers and best practices.

Leading Aesthetic Technology Demonstrations

Insights From Social Media Influencers

Free Headshots

Trending Treatments

Combination Therapies

Networking Opportunities

This exclusive conference will be held in a private, safe, and socially distant environment bringing together leading aesthetic key opinion leaders for a full-day of educational curated content.

Featured Guest Speakers & Panelists

Dr. Ava Shamban

Dr. Grant Stevens

Dr. Shino Bay Aguilera

Dr. Vivian Bucay

Dr. Victor Ross

Lori Robertson MSN, FNP-C

Dr. Jason Emer

Dr. Michael Somenek

Dr. Michael Gold

Dr. Patricia Farris

Dr. Michael DeWolfe

Dr. Robert Troell

Kara Schell McClanahan, CMPE

Jessica Chia, Allure Contributing Editor

Kate Sandoval Box, SHAPE Editorial Beauty Director

Maya Allen, InStyle Beauty Director

MaryAnn Guerra, Chief Executive Officer

Sheldon Larson, Chief Marketing Officer

Featuring Ashley Iaconetti Haibon. Ashley I. is a TV personality most known for her appearances on The Bachelor franchise on which she met her husband, Jared Haibon. Ashley has been a guest on Good Morning America, The Ellen DeGenerous Show, and Jimmy Kimmel Live. She is a host for both The Almost Famous podcast with iHeart Radio and The I Don't Get podcast with Wave Network. Ashley works as a correspondent for Access Hollywood and is a columnist for Cosmopolitan.com. Ashley has her Masters's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University's Newhouse School of Communication. She enjoys talking skincare and reenacting scenes from her favorite rom coms for her following of 1.1 million on Instagram.

The Vivace® Microneedle RF device is the newest generation of radiofrequency microneedling and is FDA-cleared for your safety. This minimally-invasive treatment stimulates the natural production of collagen and is shown to be effective in alleviating facial wrinkles, fine lines, and tightening and toning the face and neck. If you are looking for the optimal results, look no more. Welcome to The Vivace Experience®. Learn more at VivaceExperience.com