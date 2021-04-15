x
Don't Let Covid Delay Your Medical Care

OptumCare Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Kara Koebel shares why screenings, like the one for colorectal cancer, must remain a priority despite the pandemic.

Covid-19 has kept some people from going to the doctor and keeping up with their regular screenings. Doctors are warning you shouldn't let Covid-19 delay your medical care. 

Kara Koelbel, a nurse practitioner at OptumCare Primary Care says Colorectal cancer screenings must remain a priority during the pandemic. She encourages you to talk to your doctor about colon cancer health. 

OptumCare Primary Care is available to answer any question you might have. 

Visit OptumCare.com/PhoenixCare to schedule your appointment or call (602) 249-0115.