Nurtec™ ODT orally disintegrating tablets is a prescription medicine for the acute treatment of migraine in adults. Nurtec ODT is not used as a preventive treatment of migraine. Do not take if you are allergic to Nurtec ODT or any of its ingredients. The most common side effect was nausea in 2% of patients. Please visit Nurtec.com for Full Prescribing Information and Important Patient Information.
Migraine Relief with Nurtec ODT
Dr. Eric Eross, Director of Phoenix Headache Institute, shares how migraines can affect everyday life and how Nurtec ODT is helping people