Kick-Off Fat Tuesday with Louisiana Red Beans & Rice

INGREDIENTS:
- 4 oz Tasso ham, diced ¼ inch
- 8oz Andouille sausage, halved & ¼” sliced
- 2 tbsp bacon fat
- 1 yellow onion, ¼” dice
- 2 celery ribs, ¼” dice
- 2 green bell peppers , ¼” dice
- 2 tbsp garlic, minced
- 1 lb Red Beans (soaked overnight)
- 1 quart chicken stock
- 8 oz Pickled Pork (drained)
- 2 tsp salt
- 2 tsp dried thyme
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1 tsp cajun seasoning
- 1 tbsp hot sauce
Basmati Rice
- 2 cups basmati rice
- 4 cups water (or stock)
- 2 tbsp butter
- 2 tsp kosher salt
Pickled Pork (started 3 days in advance)
- 2 lbs pork butt, 2” cubes
- 2 cup water
- 1 cup cider vinegar
- ½ cup koshe result
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 2 tbsp hot sauce
- 2 cups ice
DIRECTIONS:
- For Pickled Pork: Bring all ingredients except pork and ice to a boil; add ice and cool completely. Place pork in a gallon ziplock bag and top with brine. Refrigerate for 3 days, turning occasionally.
- For Beans: In a heavy bottom pot over medium heat and add diced Tasso ham and Andouille sausage. Sauté until well caramelized but do not burn
- Add bacon fat and vegetables and cook for 5-6 minutes. Add garlic and cook an additional 1-2 minutes
- Add remaining ingredients to pot and increase to high and bring to a boil, stirring constantly
- Lower heat to a simmer and cook uncovered for 2 -2 ½ hours or until beans are tender and Pork is falling apart. Mash beans to achieve your desired consistency
- For rice: Add butter to a small pot and when it begins to bubble, add rice and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add water and salt and bring to a boil. Cover pot, reduce to low and simmer for 15-20 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand for 5 minutes.
- Serve beans over rice. Enjoy!