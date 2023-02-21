x
Arizona Midday

Kick-Off Fat Tuesday with Louisiana Red Beans & Rice

Chef Christopher Collins with Grassroots Kitchen & Tap shares his recipe for a traditional New Orleans classic.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 4 oz Tasso ham, diced ¼ inch
  • 8oz Andouille sausage, halved & ¼” sliced
  • 2 tbsp bacon fat
  • 1 yellow onion, ¼” dice
  • 2 celery ribs, ¼” dice
  • 2 green bell peppers , ¼” dice
  • 2 tbsp garlic, minced
  • 1 lb Red Beans (soaked overnight)
  • 1 quart chicken stock
  • 8 oz Pickled Pork (drained)
  • 2 tsp salt
  • 2 tsp dried thyme
  • 1 tsp black pepper
  • 1 tsp cajun seasoning
  • 1 tbsp hot sauce

Basmati Rice

  • 2 cups basmati rice
  • 4 cups water (or stock)
  • 2 tbsp butter
  • 2 tsp kosher salt

Pickled Pork (started 3 days in advance)

  • 2 lbs pork butt, 2” cubes
  • 2 cup water
  • 1 cup cider vinegar
  • ½ cup koshe result
  • ¼ cup brown sugar
  • 2 tbsp hot sauce
  • 2 cups ice

DIRECTIONS:

  1. For Pickled Pork: Bring all ingredients except pork and ice to a boil; add ice and cool completely. Place pork in a gallon ziplock bag and top with brine. Refrigerate for 3 days, turning occasionally.
  2. For Beans: In a heavy bottom pot over medium heat and add diced Tasso ham and Andouille sausage. Sauté until well caramelized but do not burn
  3. Add bacon fat and vegetables and cook for 5-6 minutes. Add garlic and cook an additional 1-2 minutes
  4. Add remaining ingredients to pot and increase to high and bring to a boil, stirring constantly
  5. Lower heat to a simmer and cook uncovered for 2 -2 ½ hours or until beans are tender and Pork is falling apart. Mash beans to achieve your desired consistency
  6. For rice: Add butter to a small pot and when it begins to bubble, add rice and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add water and salt and bring to a boil. Cover pot, reduce to low and simmer for 15-20 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand for 5 minutes.
  7. Serve beans over rice. Enjoy!

