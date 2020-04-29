Jan's Miracle Noodles Recipe

In a medium sized skillet, bring the water or chicken broth to boil. Remove the noodles from bag and place in a sieve or colander. Rinse well for at least 60 seconds.

Add noodles to water or broth and cook until the water is absorbed and the noodles begin to dry out. Add veggies, chicken, beef, pasta sauce, Asian sauce or whatever you like. Stir noodles and ingredients until well combined.