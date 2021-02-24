Main Meal Salad with Cilantro Lime Dressing

For the Salad:
- 4 cups Spring Mix
- 2 cups bagged chopped salad of your choice
- 2 cups grilled chicken, cubed
- 4 hard boiled eggs, chopped
- 1 large or 2 small avocados, diced
- 4-6 sliced crispy bacon, rough chopped
- 2 cups fresh corn, cut off the cob and toasted in dry skillet
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
- 1 ½ cups cheese curds or cheese of your choice, cubed
- 1 cup toasted pumpkin or sunflower seeds
- Bleu cheese for topping, optional
For the Dressing:
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar (or white wine vinegar)
- 3 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons stone ground or Dijon mustard
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
Directions:
Mix together the Cilantro Lime dressing. Refrigerate until ready to use.
In a large bowl, add the salad ingredients. When ready to serve, pour desired amount of dressing over salad and gently toss. Serve with Blue cheese for topping, optional.