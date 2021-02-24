x
Main Meal Salad with Cilantro Lime Dressing

Jan D'Atri has the recipe for a salad perfect for a meal!

For the Salad:

  • 4 cups Spring Mix
  • 2 cups bagged chopped salad of your choice
  • 2 cups grilled chicken, cubed
  • 4 hard boiled eggs, chopped
  • 1 large or 2 small avocados, diced
  • 4-6 sliced crispy bacon, rough chopped
  • 2 cups fresh corn, cut off the cob and toasted in dry skillet
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
  • 1 ½ cups cheese curds or cheese of your choice, cubed
  • 1 cup toasted pumpkin or sunflower seeds
  • Bleu cheese for topping, optional

For the Dressing:

  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar (or white wine vinegar)
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons stone ground or Dijon mustard
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon pepper
  • ½ cup extra virgin olive oil

 

Directions:

Mix together the Cilantro Lime dressing. Refrigerate until ready to use.

In a large bowl, add the salad ingredients. When ready to serve, pour desired amount of dressing over salad and gently toss. Serve with Blue cheese for topping, optional.