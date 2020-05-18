Jan shows us how to recreate the famous IKEA Swedish Meatballs at home!

IKEA SWEDISH MEATBALLS

Ingredients for the meatballs:

1 lb. ground beef

½ lb. ground pork

1 sweet yellow onion, finely chopped

1 clove of garlic (crushed or minced)

¾ cup breadcrumbs

1 egg

5 tablespoons of whole milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Ingredients for the cream sauce:

3 tablespoons butter

¼ cup plain flour

5 oz. vegetable stock

5 oz. beef stock

½ cup thick heaving whipping cream

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Directions:

Combine beef and pork mince and mix thoroughly to break up any lumps. Add finely chopped onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, egg and mix. Add milk and season well with salt and pepper.

Shape mixture into small, round balls. Place on a clean plate, cover and store in the fridge for 2 hours (to help them hold their shape while cooking).

In a frying pan, heat oil on medium heat. When hot, gently add your meatballs and brown on all sides.

When browned, add to an ovenproof dish and cover. Place in a hot oven, 350 degrees Fahrenheit or 180 degrees Celsius, and cook for a further 30 minutes.

For the Cream Sauce:

Melt the butter in a frying pan. Whisk in the plain flour and continue cooking, stirring continuously for 2 minutes.

Add the vegetable stock and beef stock and continue to stir. Add the thick double cream, soy sauce and Dijon mustard.

Bring to a simmer and allow the sauce to thicken. Continue to stir. To serve, spoon some sauce on the bottom of a plate. Place desired amount of meatballs on plate.