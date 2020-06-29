Healthy Pesto Chicken

PHOENIX — Pesto Chicken
Ingredients:
- 3.5 oz thinly sliced or whole chicken breast
- 3 Tbsp lemon juice
- salt and pepper to taste
Pesto-
- 3 cloves raw garlic
- ¼ cup fresh basil leaves
- 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
- ¼ cup chicken broth or water
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- ¼ teaspoon fresh or dried oregano
- salt and black pepper to taste
Directions:
- Marinate chicken in lemon juice, salt and pepper for one hour or overnight for best results.
- Place in a pan and fry until lightly browned and cooked thoroughly.
- For the pesto sauce, puree fresh basil, garlic, chicken broth, and lemon juice in a food processor.
- Add pesto mixture to chicken, add a little water and cook on medium heat coating chicken with pesto mixture. Add salt and pepper to taste and serve hot.
For the Red Pepper Side:
Roast peppers on a baking sheet in oven at 400 degrees until peppers begin to soften and the skin blisters. When done, remove from oven and place in zip lock or paper bag for 1 hour. (This will allow the skin to sweat off making it easier to remove.) Remove the skins and slice the red peppers into strips. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.