Healthy Pesto Chicken

PHOENIX — Pesto Chicken

Ingredients:

  • 3.5 oz thinly sliced or whole chicken breast
  • 3 Tbsp lemon juice
  • salt and pepper to taste

Pesto-

  • 3  cloves raw garlic
  • ¼ cup fresh basil leaves
  • 2  teaspoons apple cider vinegar
  • ¼ cup chicken broth or water
  • 2  teaspoons lemon juice
  • ¼  teaspoon fresh or dried oregano
  • salt and black pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Marinate chicken in lemon juice, salt and pepper for one hour or overnight for best results.
  2. Place in a pan and fry until lightly browned and cooked thoroughly.
  3. For the pesto sauce, puree fresh basil, garlic, chicken broth, and lemon juice in a food processor.
  4. Add pesto mixture to chicken, add a little water and cook on medium heat coating chicken with pesto mixture. Add salt and pepper to taste and serve hot.

For the Red Pepper Side:

Roast peppers on a baking sheet in oven at 400 degrees until peppers begin to soften and the skin blisters. When done, remove from oven and place in zip lock or paper bag for 1 hour. (This will allow the skin to sweat off making it easier to remove.) Remove the skins and slice the red peppers into strips. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.