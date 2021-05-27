Jan's Easy Fruit Tart Recipe

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Grind cookies in food processor to fine consistency. Place ground cookies in a bowl. Melt butter and pour over cookies. Mix until consistency is like wet sand and presses together. Press into base and up the sides of tart pan (I used a standard rectangular 14" by 4" inch tart pan.) Bake at 350 degrees for 12-15 minutes or until light golden brown. Add milk to large bowl. Sprinkle both packages of instant pudding over milk and whisk continually until pudding thickens. (You can also use a mixer). Spread pudding over baked crust, filling to top of tart tin. Refrigerate for 15 minutes so pudding thickens. (Note: Depending on the size of the tart tin or tins, you may have extra pudding left over.) Clean and slice you desired fruit. Arrange over top of pudding. Add a few whole mint leaves for garnish. For a glazed finished, microwave jelly for about 5 seconds or until liquefied. With a pastry brush, coat fruit lightly with jelly glaze. (This will allow fruit to not wilt if making tart ahead.) Slice and serve.