PHOENIX — Taxes, 401(k)s, retirement accounts, beneficiary designations – so much to know! Join us for Financial Awareness, with Brad Cooper of Cooper financial Investments. Brad will educate and empower viewers. He takes the complex topics that are important to you and helps simplify them. Learn more at cooperfinancialawareness.com
Helping the Community with Cooper Financial
Brad & Shelly Cooper with Cooper Financial share how they helped a local family pay their mortgage and their work with Gradient Gives Back plus how Cooper Financial