Breakfast Casserole with Fry's Food Stores

Chef O from Fry's Signature Marketplace Culinary School shows us a simple morning casserole to try

PHOENIX — BREAKFAST CASSEROLE

By Chef O, Executive Chef at Fry's Signature Marketplace Culinary School

1/2 onions, chopped

1 carrots, peeled and sliced

1 stalks celery, chopped

2-3 cups sausage, chopped (leftovers work well)

6 eggs, beaten

½ cup milk

1-2 teaspoons Italian herb mixture, dried

1 can diced tomatoes, drained

2 cups assorted fresh or frozen vegetables, such as mushrooms, squash, peppers

8 ounces pasta, cooked and drained

Salt and Pepper

½ to 1 cup grated cheese, optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Coat the inside 9-by-13-inch pan (or a 4- or 5-quart dish) with oil or butter.

In a skillet, heat oil or butter and sauté onion, carrots and celery until golden.

Place in casserole dish.

In same skillet cook sausage, if raw, drain off fat and add to casserole pan.

Beat eggs, milk and seasoning together,

In the casserole dish, add vegetables, pasta toss together, season with salt and pepper.

Pour egg and milk mixture over the top. Sprinkle with cheese.

Bake 30 to 45 minutes, depending on size and shape of pan.

Casserole is done when heated through and bubbling around the edges.

BASIC 9×13 CASSEROLE Serves 6 - 8

Base Flavor

1-2 onions, chopped

2-3 carrots, peeled and sliced

2-3 cloves garlic, mashed

1-2 stalks celery, chopped

A Protein

3-4 cups cooked chopped turkey, chicken, beef, pork or fish (leftovers work well)

1 to 1½ pounds ground beef or turkey

1½ to 2 pounds fresh chicken breasts, turkey tenders, fish fillets or seafood

2 to 3 cans tuna or salmon, drained

1 to 2 can beans, drained and rinsed

Secondary Ingredient (vegetables)

1 or 2 14-ounce cans of tomatoes

8 ounces mushrooms, sliced

1 bell pepper, chopped; green, red, yellow or orange, or mixed colors

1-3 chili peppers, diced with seeds removed

1 medium eggplant, diced

2-3 summer squash, sliced; or 1 medium winter squash, peeled and chopped

1 can water chestnuts, sliced

2-3 stalks bok choy, chopped

2-3 cups assorted fresh or frozen vegetables

One Starch (leftovers or cooked according to directions)

8 ounces pasta (macaroni, fusilli, shells, egg noodles etc.)

1 cup (dry) rice or rice blend

8 ounces frozen potatoes; tater tots

2 to 3 cups mashed or shredded potatoes or cauliflower

Sauce or Binder

1-2 cups homemade white sauce, tomato or other sauce

1 can condensed soup (cream of mushroom, chicken or tomato)

1-2 cups sour cream or plain yogurt (full or low-fat)

2-3 eggs, beaten

1-2 cups stock

Seasonings (to taste)

2-4 tablespoons oil or butter

Salt and Pepper

1-2 bay leaves

2-3 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped

½ to 1 teaspoon thyme, fresh or dried

1-2 teaspoons Italian herb mixture, dried

1-2 tablespoons chili powder or curry powder

1 lime or lemon, juice, to taste

¼ to ½ cup parsley, chopped

Other herbs, spices or seasonings to taste

Toppings (optional)

½ to 1 cup grated cheese

½ to 1 cup toasted bread crumbs or crushed potato or corn chips

½ to 1 cup sliced almonds

½ cup chopped fresh herbs

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Coat the inside 9-by-13-inch pan (or a 4- or 5-quart dish) or with oil or butter.

In a skillet, heat oil or butter and sauté aromatic vegetables until golden. Place in casserole dish.

Then brown seasoned meat or poultry if raw, drain off fat and add to casserole pan.

In casserole dish, mix seasonings, herbs, vegetables, protein, rice or pasta and enough sauce/binder to moisten. Adjust seasonings. Sprinkle with optional topping.

Bake 30 to 45 minutes, depending on size and shape of pan.

Casserole is done when heated through and bubbling around the edges.

NOTES:

If meat is raw bake time will be 45 to 75 minutes. Make sure casserole reaches 165 degrees.

Casserole (French: diminutive of casse, from Provençal cassa 'pan') a large, deep pan used for oven cooking. Unlike braised dishes, casseroles are baked uncovered.