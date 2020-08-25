Back to School Meal Planning with Fry's Food Stores

Chef O with Fry's Signature Marketplace Culinary School shows us some meal planning ideas and a couple fun recipes the kids will love!

PHOENIX — Back to School Recipes

By Chef O, Executive Chef at Fry's Signature Marketplace Culinary School

FRESH FRUIT SPRING ROLLS

Serves: 8

8 strawberries, sliced

½ cantaloupe melon, cut into matchsticks

1 peach, sliced

1 mango, cut into matchsticks

1 apple, cut into matchsticks

Bunch of mint, optional

8 rice paper wraps

Pour warm water In a shallow dish and soak the rice paper one at a time for 10-20 seconds*.

When it starts to go soft remove it from the water.

Place the rice paper smooth side down on a chopping board.

Place the fruit and a few mint leaves towards the middle of the wrapper, start to roll up like a burrito.

Fold the ends over the filling on both sides and roll to seal.

Take care when rolling as your wrapper can rip.

STRAWBERRY DIPPING SAUCE:

2 cups strawberries, cleaned and hulled

1 passion fruit, scoop pulp from rind

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 lime, juiced

Put everything the in a blender and process until smooth

NOTES

If the wrappers are too sticky to use, it means they spent too long in the water.

The wrap should be pliable, but still slightly firm, as it will soften while you put in the filling.

The less time the rice paper wrappers spend in the water the easier they will be to use and roll.

Feel free to us whatever fruit combinations you like.

SWEET POTATO VEGGIE TOTS Yield: 20

Heat oven to 400°F.

1 zucchini

1 sweet potato, peeled

½ head broccoli, minced

1 carrot

1 teaspoon salt, divided

⅓ cup grated parmesan cheese

⅓ cup breadcrumbs (panko style preferred)

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 egg

Grate the zucchini, sweet potato, carrot, with a coarse cheese grater into a large bowl or use a food processor.

Add broccoli then sprinkle with ½ teaspoon of salt and mix until well incorporated.

Let the vegetables sit for 20 minutes until the salt has drawn out some of the moisture.

Transfer the veggies into a kitchen towel and twist to strain as much liquid as you can.

Place the grated veggies back into the bowl and mix with the Parmesan, breadcrumbs, pepper, remaining salt, onion powder, garlic powder, olive oil, and egg.

Mix until well combined.

Form the mixture into 20-25 even-sized tots and transfer to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Bake for 20-30 minutes or until tots are golden brown, flipping each halfway through.

Serve with your choice of dipping sauce.

Sauce

1/2 cup apricot jam

2 tablespoon mayonnaise, light

1 tablespoon mustard

1 tablespoon orange juice

Mix sauce ingredients together until blended; chill for an hour.

NOTES:

To store in freezer, form into tots (do not bake), place in single layer on a tray and freeze until firm. Put in a freezer zip top bag. Will keep for one month.

When ready to eat, bake from frozen.

GREEN JULIUS Serves: 4

2 medium orange

1 medium banana

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup Greek yogurt, plain

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup ice

2 cup spinach

Peel oranges and banana. Place all ingredients in a blender.

Blend well, until smooth and frothy. Enjoy right away!

Nutrition