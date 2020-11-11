Be Ballot Ready for Elections 2020

Erika Flores with the Maricopa County Elections Department shows us how to be ballot ready for this year's elections

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Provides Voters Safe and Secure Options for the November General Election Maricopa County has implemented safety measures and expanded access to provide voters with a safe, accessible, secure and transparent November General Election. Voting began on October 7, the first day early ballots were mailed. In-person voting is available October 7-November 3. Because of the need for physical distancing and heightened safety protocols, voting locations may have moved, but access has been expanded by implementing a Vote Center model. Voters may now choose from any of the 175 voting locations, rather than just one assigned location. Find a convenient Vote Center or ballot drop box at Locations.Maricopa.Vote.

The Maricopa County Elections Department collaborated with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health to implement safety measures at Vote Centers:

• All Vote Centers will be large enough to allow for 6-feet of physical distancing between all equipment.

• Poll workers will be frequently cleaning high touch surfaces and sanitizing pens after each use.

• Poll workers are required to wear a mask, face shield and gloves.

• Gloves and masks will be available for voters should they not bring their own. Voters also have several options on how to return their early ballot. Early ballots need to be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks don’t count! The deadline to return an early ballot by mail was October 27. If voters missed the deadline, they may use one of the following options:

• In Person — Voters can drop off an early ballot at any Vote Center or secure ballot drop box. Locations are open from October 7-November 3.