PHOENIX — Duet: Partners In Health & Aging is a nonprofit organization that promotes health and well-being through a broad range of services to homebound adults, family caregivers, faith communities, and grandparents raising grandchildren. Duet’s free-of-charge services are available in the greater Phoenix area. To volunteer, donate or ask for help, go to duetaz.org or call (602) 274-5022
Duet Annual Poinsettia Tea Goes Virtual
Ann Wheat with Duet Partners in Health & Aging shares how you can still get involved in this year's Poinsettia Tea as it goes virtual!