Dinner Tonight: One Pot Meals for the Family

Italian Peasant Soup:
1 pound boneless/skinless chicken breasts cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 pound mild Italian sausage links casings removed, cut into 1- inch pieces or use ground sausage.
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1 medium yellow onion chopped
- 4-6 garlic cloves minced
- 2 15- oz. cans cannellini beans rinsed and drained. May substitute great northern beans.
- 1 14.5 oz can diced tomatoes with juice.
- 4 1/4 cups chicken broth
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 6 cups fresh spinach kale or Swiss chard leaves, chopped
- 1/2 cup fresh Parmesan cheese grated
Instructions
Wipe off the chicken with a wet paper towel. Cut into pieces, cut away any extra fat or gristle. Set aside.
In a large pot over medium heat cook sausage with 1 Tablespoon olive oil until browned and no longer pink. Drain any extra grease. Add onions and garlic. Saute until the onions are soft. Add chicken pieces and sauté and stir until no longer pink. Add beans, tomatoes, broth, basil and oregano; stir to mix. Cook uncovered, for 10 minutes. Add the spinach, kale or chard and heat just until wilted. Serve with Parmesan cheese sprinkled on top.
Kamut Dinner Rolls:
Instructions
Prepare White Kamut Bread dough from page 22. Divide dough into six 11 ounce portions.
Divide each portion into 4 rolls, (weighing about 2 ounces each). Roll into balls. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray. Place rolls close together on baking sheet. Cover and let rise until double. Bake rolls at 400◦ on the middle rack for 5 minutes, then move to the bottom rack for another 5 minutes. Rolls are done when the bottoms are very light brown. Brush with melted butter. Serve rolls warm right out of the oven with our Honey Butter (instructions below).
Recipe Notes
* If you have a convection oven you may not need to move the rolls from the middle to the bottom racks.
* For mini size: Follow same directions as above, only divide each portion of dough into 8 rolls (weighing about 1½ ounces each).
HONEY BUTTER
½ cup (1 stick) butter, softened | ½ cup honey | ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- Combine all ingredients. Beat with a hand-held electric mixer for about 2 minutes.
2. Store in a covered container in refrigerator up to four weeks.
FREEZING DIRECTIONS
Roll into balls and place on greased baking sheet,
(2 inches apart). Freeze. Take out when frozen and put frozen rolls into freezer bags. Return to freezer.
To bake, spray a baking sheet with cooking spray and place frozen rolls close together. (May roll them in melted butter at this point). Rolls will thaw and rise (for about 3 hours). Bake as directed.
Un-baked rolls will last 3 months in the freezer.