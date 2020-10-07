Best Fried Chicken Recipe

Jan shows us her favorite fried chicken recipe to try

Best Fried Chicken (Courtesy of Cook’s Country)

Ingredients:

3 lb. bone in chicken legs and thighs

1 quart vegetable oil

For the Brine:

2 cups plus 6 tablespoons Buttermilk

1 tablespoon salt

For the Coating:

3 cups flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

3 tablespoons white pepper

1 tablespoon celery salt

1 tablespoon Italian spice blend

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon ground ginger

1 tablespoon black pepper

½ teaspoon salt

Directions:

In a bowl, combine buttermilk and salt, whisking to dissolve the salt. Wash and pat dry chicken.

Place chicken pieces in buttermilk brine, stirring to completely coat. Cover and refrigerate for several hours or overnight.

When ready to cook, prepare coating. In a bowl, add flour, baking powder, white pepper, celery salt, Italian spices, garlic powder, ginger, black pepper and salt. Whisk to combine. Add 6 tablespoons of buttermilk to the spice mixture and with your fingers, crumble to form craggy bits.

Prepare a rack inside a baking sheet. Remove pieces of chicken from buttermilk brine and dredge each piece in the flour/spice mixture turning pieces and pressing into the chicken to thoroughly coat. Place chicken on rack and refrigerate uncovered for at least one hour.

When ready to cook, heat oil in pan to 350 degrees. Fry the chicken, turning often, until deep golden brown and internal temperature of chicken is 165 degrees.