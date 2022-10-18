x
Arizona Midday

Cooking Up Squid Ink Tonnarelli with North Italia

TJ Thompson, Executive Chef at North Italia Scottsdale, cooked up an item off their new menu in honor of National Pasta Day: Squid Ink Tonnarelli!

Established in 2002, North Italia is a contemporary, neighborhood restaurant offering fresh, hand-crafted cuisine inspired by traditional Italian fare. 

North Italia provides a full-service, elevated dining experience in a comfortable dining environment for guests, serving seasonally inspired and crave-worthy dishes, innovative craft cocktails, and robust beverage program. 

On Wednesday, October 26, North Italia will be rolling out its new Fall/Winter menu which features new pastas, entrees, appetizers, cocktails and more!

Visit northitalia.com to learn more! 

