PHOENIX — Benjamin Franklin Charter Schools are "A" rated, globally accredited public charter schools educating the hearts and minds of students in a wholesome environment. Learn more about them at bfcsaz.com
Community & Learning at Benjamin Franklin Charter Schools
Dr. Bill Bressler & Diana Dana with Benjamin Franklin Charter Schools share what parents can expect when they send their child to the school
PHOENIX — Benjamin Franklin Charter Schools are "A" rated, globally accredited public charter schools educating the hearts and minds of students in a wholesome environment. Learn more about them at bfcsaz.com