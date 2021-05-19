Celebrate Strawberry Season with Tasty Recipes

Preheat the oven to 350°F and line cookie sheets with parchment paper or Silpat.

Pour fresh lemon juice over chopped strawberries; drain them after a few minutes.

Whisk together 1¼ cup all-purpose flour, salt and baking powder and set aside.

In a separate bowl, beat butter with sugar and cream cheese until it’s light and fluffy. Add egg and vanilla and mix well. Gradually add flour mixture and mix until it’s well combined. Stir in chopped white chocolate.

Sprinkle strawberries with 1 to 2 tablespoon flour, toss them until all strawberries are coated with thin layer of flour and then stir them really gently in the batter.

Drop heaping tablespoon of batter onto pan leaving an inch space between each cookie. Set the cookies in the refrigerator for 5 to 10 minutes before baking.

Sprinkle the cookies with sugar if you want, but do not overdo it because they are sweet enough.

Bake for 13 to 15 minutes, until the edges become golden brown.

Let them cool then store in an airtight container.