Celebrate Strawberry Season with Tasty Recipes

Strawberry Shortbread Cookies
Ingredients:
1 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup unsalted butter, softened
4 ounce cream cheese, softened
3/4 cup sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoons vanilla extract
3/4 cup chopped fresh strawberries
2 tablespoon lemon juice
1 to 2 tablespoon flour
5 ounce white chocolate, chopped
2 tablespoons granulated sugar, optional
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 350°F and line cookie sheets with parchment paper or Silpat.
Pour fresh lemon juice over chopped strawberries; drain them after a few minutes.
Whisk together 1¼ cup all-purpose flour, salt and baking powder and set aside.
In a separate bowl, beat butter with sugar and cream cheese until it’s light and fluffy. Add egg and vanilla and mix well. Gradually add flour mixture and mix until it’s well combined. Stir in chopped white chocolate.
Sprinkle strawberries with 1 to 2 tablespoon flour, toss them until all strawberries are coated with thin layer of flour and then stir them really gently in the batter.
Drop heaping tablespoon of batter onto pan leaving an inch space between each cookie. Set the cookies in the refrigerator for 5 to 10 minutes before baking.
Sprinkle the cookies with sugar if you want, but do not overdo it because they are sweet enough.
Bake for 13 to 15 minutes, until the edges become golden brown.
Let them cool then store in an airtight container.
3-Ingredient Strawberry Mousse
Ingredients:
12 ounces strawberries (3/4 pound)
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 cup whole or whipping cream (cold) or Cool Whip
Extra strawberries for topping
Instructions
In a blender or food processor add the strawberries and sugar and puree.
Remove 1/2 a cup of puree and set aside.
In a cold bowl add the cream and beat until stiff peaks form. Then fold in the remaining puree (not the 1/2 cup) gently. Or use an 8oz container of Cool Whip.
Divide the 1/2 cup of puree between the 4 small/medium dessert dishes and top with the strawberry mousse. Add a strawberry on top. Refrigerate for approximately 1 hour or overnight.