Celebrate Avocado Day with this recipe for Cowboy Caviar

Dietician Taylor Janulewicz shows us an easy avocado recipe perfect for your next snack or party!

Cowboy Caviar Recipe

  • 3 Roma tomatoes diced
  • 2 ripe avocados diced
  • ⅓ cup red onion diced
  • 15 oz black beans rinsed and drained
  • 15 oz black-eyed peas rinsed and drained
  • 1 ½ cups frozen sweet corn thawed
  • 1 bell pepper diced 
  • 1 jalapeno pepper seeds removed, diced into very small pieces
  • ⅓ cup Cilantro finely chopped

Dressing:

  • ⅓ cup olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons lime juice fresh preferred
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder

Instructions:

  1. Combine tomatoes, avocado, onion, black beans, black-eyed peas, corn, pepper, jalapeno pepper, and cilantro in a large bowl. 
  2. Toss/stir well so that ingredients are well-combined.
  3. In a separate bowl, whisk together olive oil, lime juice, red wine vinegar, sugar, salt, pepper, and garlic powder.
  4. Pour dressing over other ingredients and stir/toss very well.
  5. Keep refrigerated. If not serving immediately, be sure to toss/stir well before serving.

