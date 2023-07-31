Celebrate Avocado Day with this recipe for Cowboy Caviar

Cowboy Caviar Recipe
- 3 Roma tomatoes diced
- 2 ripe avocados diced
- ⅓ cup red onion diced
- 15 oz black beans rinsed and drained
- 15 oz black-eyed peas rinsed and drained
- 1 ½ cups frozen sweet corn thawed
- 1 bell pepper diced
- 1 jalapeno pepper seeds removed, diced into very small pieces
- ⅓ cup Cilantro finely chopped
Dressing:
- ⅓ cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons lime juice fresh preferred
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
Instructions:
- Combine tomatoes, avocado, onion, black beans, black-eyed peas, corn, pepper, jalapeno pepper, and cilantro in a large bowl.
- Toss/stir well so that ingredients are well-combined.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together olive oil, lime juice, red wine vinegar, sugar, salt, pepper, and garlic powder.
- Pour dressing over other ingredients and stir/toss very well.
- Keep refrigerated. If not serving immediately, be sure to toss/stir well before serving.