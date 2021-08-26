Boys & Girls Clubs and Panda Cares Foundation Supporting Youth during the Back to School Season

We talk with Jill Johnson with Boys & Girls Clubs & Miguel Roman with Panda Cares Foundation on how they are supporting youth & feeding them!

PHOENIX — We create equity for youth through our Boys & Girls Clubs programs when we offer working parents a safe place for their kids to connect, to focus on academics and schoolwork, get their nutritional needs met – thanks, Panda Express! – and allow them to be kids. The social and emotional connections for youth are huge and this gives them an outlet to be with other students, safely.

About Boys & Girls Club of the Valley

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley offers affordable after-school and summer programs for 16,000+ young people in grades K-12. At Clubs across the Valley, BGC provides award-winning programs designed to change the lives of young people. We're open now to serve families!

About Panda Express

On a mission to inspire better lives, Panda Express® is the largest Asian dining concept in the U.S. Family-owned and operated since 1983 by co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng, Panda Express is best known as a trailblazer for creating a wide variety of industry-first recipes, including its best seller the Original Orange Chicken® and award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp™, which have defined the category of authentic American Chinese cuisine. Each dish at Panda Express, including the Wok Smart® selections, is thoughtfully crafted with quality ingredients and inspired by bold Chinese flavors and culinary principles. The restaurant brand has more than 2,200 locations and has introduced American Chinese cuisine to twelve international countries.