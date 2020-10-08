Win a Cooking Class & Help the Boys & Girls Club with the Online Auction Dish It Live!

Chef Stephen Tilder with Levy Restaurants, shows us how to make a Cheetos Elote Dog & how to win a cooking class with him by donating to the Dish It Live Auction

PHOENIX — Ingredients

Available at your neighborhood Fry’s Food Stores

4 each foot-long hot dogs

8 strips Wright Brand Smoked Bacon

4ea 10inch hot dog buns

½ cup Flamin’ Hot Cheetos ground

Micro cilantro or cilantro sprigs for garnish

Grated Cotija Cheese for garnish

Street Corn Relish (Elote)

3 ears Fresh Sweet Corn

3Tbs. Mayonnaise

1Tbs. Melted Butter

3Tbs. Sour Cream

2Tbs. Grated Cotija Cheese

1Tbs. Fresh Lime Juice

1 Pinch Chili Powder

Procedure

Make the Corn Relish-

Spray the corn with cooking spray or brush with oil.

Char the corn on a griddle or in a cast iron pan until evenly cooked

Cut the corn from the cobb and place in a mixing bowl

Add mayo, melted butter sour cream, Cotija cheese, chili powder and lime juice- mix to incorporate

Make The Bacon Wrapped Dog-

Wrap each dog tightly in thin sliced bacon- secure ends with a tooth pick- If using a foot-long dog, you will need 2 pieces

Cook each bacon wrapped dog on a griddle or cast iron pan until crisp on all sides ad cooked through

Assembly-

Place bacon wrapped hot dog in bun and top with street corn relish

Top with ground Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

Sprinkle with Cotija cheese