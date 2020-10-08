Win a Cooking Class & Help the Boys & Girls Club with the Online Auction Dish It Live!

PHOENIX — Ingredients
4 each foot-long hot dogs
8 strips Wright Brand Smoked Bacon
4ea 10inch hot dog buns
½ cup Flamin’ Hot Cheetos ground
Micro cilantro or cilantro sprigs for garnish
Grated Cotija Cheese for garnish
Street Corn Relish (Elote)
3 ears Fresh Sweet Corn
3Tbs. Mayonnaise
1Tbs. Melted Butter
3Tbs. Sour Cream
2Tbs. Grated Cotija Cheese
1Tbs. Fresh Lime Juice
1 Pinch Chili Powder
Procedure
Make the Corn Relish-
Spray the corn with cooking spray or brush with oil.
Char the corn on a griddle or in a cast iron pan until evenly cooked
Cut the corn from the cobb and place in a mixing bowl
Add mayo, melted butter sour cream, Cotija cheese, chili powder and lime juice- mix to incorporate
Make The Bacon Wrapped Dog-
Wrap each dog tightly in thin sliced bacon- secure ends with a tooth pick- If using a foot-long dog, you will need 2 pieces
Cook each bacon wrapped dog on a griddle or cast iron pan until crisp on all sides ad cooked through
Assembly-
Place bacon wrapped hot dog in bun and top with street corn relish
Top with ground Flamin’ Hot Cheetos
Sprinkle with Cotija cheese
Garnish with micro cilantro