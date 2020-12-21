Win Big & Help People in Need with the Barrow Million Dollar Raffle!

PHOENIX — About Barrow Neurological Foundation Founded in 1961, Barrow Neurological Foundation raises funds for life-saving patient care, groundbreaking neuroscience research, world-class medical education, and impactful community outreach at Barrow Neurological Institute. Barrow is an internationally-recognized leader in neurology, neurosurgery, neuro-imaging and neuro-rehabilitation, treating patients with conditions including Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, Parkinson’s disease and movement disorders, brain and spinal tumors, concussion and traumatic brain injuries, stroke and cerebrovascular disorders. Barrow is home to several centers of excellence including the Ivy Brain Tumor Center, Sonntag Spine Center, Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center, Gregory W. Fulton ALS and Neuromuscular Disease Center and Barrow Center for Neuromodulation. Barrow Neurological Foundation’s mission is simple: to be the catalyst of our donors’ passion for transformation by providing the resources for Barrow Neurological Institute to achieve its mission of saving human lives through innovative treatment, groundbreaking, curative research and educating the next generation of the world’s leading neuro clinicians.