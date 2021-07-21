Back to School with Goodwill of Central & Northern Arizona

PHOENIX — Founded in 1947, Goodwill of Central & Northern Arizona is one of the oldest nonprofit agencies in Arizona. There's a neighborhood Goodwill near you, and donating and shopping at Goodwill means you are helping us work toward ending poverty through the power of work and promoting a sustainable environment.Thanks to your Goodwill, we are empowering individuals, strengthening families, and building stronger communities. To learn more about our mission and services, visit goodwillaz.org