'Babylon', 'Whitney Houston' hit the big screen for Christmas Weekend

'Babylon' hits theatres Friday, December 23rd. The movie is set in 1920s Los Angeles. It stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva. The Damien Chazelle original epic is set in a world without rule and showcases how far some will go to follow their dreams.

Also out Friday, 'Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody' is a powerful and triumphant celebration of the incomparable singer. Directed by Kasi Lemmons, produced by legendary music executive Clive Davis and starring BAFTA Award® winner Naomi Ackie, the film is a no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice. From New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling and most awarded recording artists of all time, audiences are taken on an inspirational, poignant—and so emotional—journey through Houston's trailblazing life and career, with show-stopping performances and a soundtrack of the icon's most beloved hits as you've never heard them before.