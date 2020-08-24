x
Help Doctors Understand COVID-19 with Arizona Clinical Trials

Dr. Anita Kohli, an Infectious Disease Specialist, tells us how you can be a part of a clinical trial working to treat and prevent COVID-19

PHOENIX — AZ Clinical Trials is the state's leading source for new and innovative treatments through state-of-the-art clinical trials. Their COVID-19 clinical trials for treatment and prevention  has gained national attention already, and is currently enrolling patients who may qualify, with FREE COVID-19 testing available for everyone. Call 480-360-4000 or visit azclinicaltrials.com for more info.