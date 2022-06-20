A Taste of Puerto Rico in Phoenix with Phoenix Coqui

Alexis Cabajal, Co-Owner of Phoenix Coqui, shares how they went from food truck to restaurant & we get a lesson on how to create Quesito Bites

Recipe: Quesito Bites

These are bite sized vanilla cream cheese filled puff pastries.

Ingredients: 1 sheet of puff pastry, thawed* 8 ounces of cream cheese 1 cup of sugar ½ teaspoon of vanilla extract 1 egg ½ cup granulated sugar for sprinkling ½ cup of corn syrup

Instructions: Preheat the oven to 350°.

Mix cream cream cheese with a cup of sugar and vanilla until uniform.

For the bites we cut the thawed-out puff pastry 5"x5" sheet into 4 equal squares.

Take a tablespoon of the cream cheese mix and spread it diagonally from one corner of the puff pastry dough to the other.

Take the opposite corners of the puff pastry and roll one side over the cream cheese filling and the other corner to the opposite end to create a "roll".

Next, beat the egg and apply a light coat of the beaten egg on top of the "quesito".

Then sprinkle granulated sugar over the egg wash. Place parchment paper on a baking sheet and transfer the quesito bites.

Bake for 20 minutes or until golden brown. Take out of the oven and brush on or drizzle a light coating of corn syrup to finish your quesito bites.