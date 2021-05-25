$3B Celebration at Spencers TV & Appliance

Rick Biederbeck shares why Spencers TV & Appliance has over 20,000 5 star reviews!

For nearly 50 years Spencers has grown to 10 locations and many people ask how we have survived so long. The answer is simple: personal service and in turn customer satisfaction have always been the focus of our business. Throughout the years, we have been able to work hard with our suppliers to bring the customer the best prices.

There are not many companies you call and be greeted by the owner. That's what happens at Spencer's. Rick wants to be as one-on-one with the customer as his dad was 30 years ago.

Rick says, "You can't do that without being toe-to-toe with customers every day. If you don't talk with people, how will you understand what they want?"

Our over 20,000 5 Star google reviews and thousands of other 5 star reviews at other sites speak for themselves. At Spencer's, customers get the best price and personal attention. That is how we compete with national chains, day-in and day-out. If you haven't been to one of our stores... stop by and see what you are missing! Spencers! It's like having a friend in the business!