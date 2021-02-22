Nick Jonas to host, perform on 'Saturday Night Live'

'The Voice' coach will pull double duty on 'Saturday Night Live' this weekend.

NEW YORK — Nick Jonas will pull double duty this weekend at 30 Rock's Studio 8H.

NBC announced Jonas will host and perform as musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" on Saturday, Feb. 27.

The "SNL" appearance will be Jonas' hosting debut and his second solo appearance as musical guest. Jonas will perform his newly-announced single, “Spaceman,” due out Thursday, Feb. 25, according to NBC.

Jonas returns as a coach on NBC’s “The Voice" on Monday, March 1, and appears in the upcoming movie “Chaos Walking,” arriving Friday, March 5.

"Saturday Night Live" will air live coast-to-coast on Saturday, Feb. 27 on NBC.

Jonas' episode is the last of five-consecutive all-new episodes that began Jan. 30 with hosts John Krasinski, Dan Levy, Regina King and Regé-Jean Page.

