Sold out Taylor Swift show stuns the Valley

Tens of thousands of fans showed up to State Farm Stadium to welcome Taylor Swift back on the start of her highly anticipated tour.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Are you ready for it?

Swifties in "Swift City" formerly known as Glendale sure were on Friday night as the world famous entertainer kicked off her highly anticipated "The Eras" tour at State Farm Stadium.

Swift's last tour in 2018 also launched in Glendale and from punny freeway signs to renaming menu items at restaurants, the Valley showed a sense of pride that the star chose to do it again.

Since Swift's Reputation world tour, the artist has managed to release four new albums and re-release two of her previously recorded albums. She told her fans Friday night they had a lot to catch up on.

As if that wasn't enough, Swift dropped four unreleased songs as midnight before her kickoff concert.

State Farm Stadium, which hosted the Super Bowl last month, was ready to host up to 70,000 fans again.

Fans began gathering in the parking lot and plaza around the stadium around noon Friday, donning sparkles, bright colors, and homemade outfits that some took months to put together.

Once the show started, opened by Gayle and Paramore, Swift told her fans she would be taking them on trips down memory lane as her setlist featured songs from the past seventeen years of her music career.

Swift's stage and visuals morphed as she navigated her impressive catalog of songs, from brightly colored rainbow lights to gloomy, fall scenes. Her outfits matched each theme, and fans were given LED bracelets upon entry to the stadium, making the fans a part of the musical journey.

The sold out show had fans screaming until they lost their voices and crying tears of happiness.

On Saturday, Swift will take over State Farm Stadium for a second night, officially setting a record at the stadium, becoming the first artist to sell out two nights on the same tour.

On Monday, Glendale's mayor officially declared the city "Swift City" to celebrate Swift's tour launch.

