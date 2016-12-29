Snoop Dogg to bring 'High School Reunion Tour' to Phoenix

The tour will feature Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G and Berner and special guest DJ Drama.

PHOENIX — Snoop Dogg's "High School Reunion Tour" is making a stop in Phoenix later this year.

Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G and Berner and special guest DJ Drama are set to join Snoop on tour.

The 33-city tour will kick off on Friday, July 7 in Vancouver, Canada. The tour will stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Presale tickets will be available for Citi card members from 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 7 until Thursday, March 9. Information on the Citi Entertainment program and presale details are available here.

Fans can purchase tickets to the tour at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 10, through Ticketmaster. VIP packages will also be available to purchase including access to the VIP lounge, limited edition posters and more. Find more information about tickets and packages here.

Snoop Dogg has been an entertainment icon for nearly three decades in the music industry. He has had 14 songs reach the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, including "Drop It Like It's Hot" and "Young, Wild & Free" (with Wiz Khalifa featuring Bruno Mars).

Wiz Khalifa is a Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated artist who debuted his first album in 2011. His songs, including "Black and Yellow" and "See You Again" have seen major success on the charts and award nominations.

Get ready for Snoop Dogg's High School Reunion Tour 🎉 With support from Wiz Khalifa, Warren G, and more, this is a tour... Posted by Live Nation Concerts on Monday, March 6, 2023

