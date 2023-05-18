You can sing with Wyclef Jean during Sunday's Mercury game! Here's how to apply

You can apply to be one of the 200 people joining Wyclef Jean on the court when he performs Bob Marley’s hit “One Love.”

PHOENIX — Grammy-award-winning artist Wyclef Jean is performing during the Phoenix Mercury’s home opener on Sunday. You can sing live during his performance if you enter online.

You can apply to be one of the 200 people joining Wyclef Jean on the court when he performs Bob Marley’s hit “One Love.” The online form said if you are selected, you’ll perform live and get a ticket to the game.

The Mercury said you need to fill out the form by the end of the day Friday to be considered.

Sunday’s game is Mercury star Brittney Griner’s homecoming after being wrongfully detained in Russia. Griner was released during a prisoner swap in December 2022.

The Mercury said to honor BG’s return Wyclef Jean will perform five of his greatest hits at a postgame concert in the Footprint Center’s lower bowl.

Mercury faces Chicago Sky at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Footprint Center.

You can enter online here.

