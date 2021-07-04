Salt River Tubing opening on May 1

Salt River Tubing is making a return for the summer, but not without some extra precautions due to the pandemic.

ARIZONA, USA — Salt River Tubing is making a return for the summer, but not without some extra precautions due to the pandemic.

Opening day is scheduled for Saturday, May 1.

Tubing season at the Tonto National Forest was shortened last year due to statewide closures from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the safety measures will carry over into this season.

Masks will be required in the main office and in shuttles

Shuttle service will have limited capacity

Social distancing measures will be enforced

Maximum group size of 10

This is the 41st season the tubing business has been operating.