Rob Schneider's upcoming movie features many Arizona locations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Valley resident Rob Schneider will be showcasing his new place of residence in the actor's upcoming feature film that's set to be released by Harkins Theatres next month.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum will be appearing opposite his real-life daughter Miranda in the family adventure film "Daddy Daughter Trip." Schneider's other daughter, singer-songwriter Elle King, also appears in the film.

The comedy is about a working class family attempting to go on a fun-filled spring break vacation, but end up encountering a series of misfortunate events.

Schneider, who moved to Arizona a couple of years ago, said it was important for the film to spotlight local landmarks like Saguaro Lake Ranch and the Salt River.

“My wife Patricia and I chose to make the great state of Arizona our home to raise our family not just for its incredible natural majesty and beauty but also for all that it has to offer,” the actor and director said in statement.

The film is "a postcard for the state’s picturesque cinematic locations," Schneider added. Other destinations featured in the film include Butterfly Wonderland, Bearizona Wildlife Park, and Flagstaff Extreme Adventure Park.

Harkins Theatres will begin screening "Daddy Daughter Trip" at 17 locations on Sept. 30.

