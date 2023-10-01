Rihanna drops Super Bowl-themed collection ahead of halftime performance

Singer and entrepreneur, Rihanna announced a new collection from her company, Savage X Fenty.

PHOENIX, Arizona — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

Just weeks ahead of her highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show in Glendale, pop superstar, Rihanna announced a new collection from her loungewear and lingerie company, Savage X Fenty.

The "Game Day" collection features sweatpants, cropped jerseys and more accessories that compliment the football theme. One piece from the collection - an oversized black and white tee shirt - reads, "Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game. Weird, but whatever."

Since her subtle announcement in September, fans have eagerly awaited the highly publicized performance, which will mark Rihanna's return to the stage for the first time since 2018.

The new collection, which dropped just two days ago, is selling quickly. The website says shoppers who get their orders placed before February 1 can expect to receive their items by February 7, just in time for the show...and game.

Super Bowl LVII takes place on Sunday, February 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

