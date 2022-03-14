Music festival featuring Wynonna Judd and others coming to Prescott

The Pure Imagination Festival is on May 21st at Watson Lake in Prescott.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A new music festival focused on being eco-friendly and having a diverse line-up is coming to Prescott.

The Pure Imagination Festival will feature artists like Wynonna Judd, Dawes and Talib Kweli among several others from Noon-11 p.m. on May 21.

Candace Devine, the lead singer of local Prescott band, Ponderosa Grove, is helping to organize the event.

Thirteen performers in total will appear at the festival.

Set times will be announced a few days ahead of the festival on its website.

People of all ages are welcome to attend the festival, however, you must be 18 or older to rent a campsite.

According to the festival's website, "Pure Imagination will create a unique musical experience marrying soundscape and landscape while leaving limited impact on the environment."

Tickets to the festival can be purchased on the website.

