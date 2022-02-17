Recent snow at Sunrise Park Resort makes it the perfect time to hit the slopes

The ski resort is offering guests a range of events this weekend.

GREER, Ariz — Sunrise Park Resort visitors are in for a treat this week!

The snow park received around 10 inches of snow at the base of the mountain, creating better conditions for skiers and snowboarders.

The resort also has over 10 DJs coming to Sunrise Park Resort for its annual Throwdown at Sunrise on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The lineup includes DJs from the Valley, Northern Arizona and New Mexico who will be stationed at three different areas on the mountain.

If you're a fan of night skiing or snowboarding, this weekend is your last chance to hit the slopes after dark.

Night skiing is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Midway and below at Sunrise Park with trails lit. If you have a season pass, night skiing is included in your plan, however, if you buy a day pass, you'll have to add it to your ticket.

If you're hungry after "shredding the gnar" the resort has more dining options on the weekend for you to grab a bite at.

Apache Peak Lodge is a barbecue restaurant and Cyclone Lodge offers Cyclone sliders for guests.

Cyclone Base is also open Friday through Sunday with more parking, ticket sales, dining and Fort Apache access.

For more information on tickets and Sunrise Park Resort, visit their website.

According to Sunrise Park Resort's website, the resort "is Arizona’s Premier Recreation Destination, offering the most ski runs and acreage in the state."

