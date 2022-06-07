Free summer camp near Payson still available for Arizona kids

The AZ on Track program is funding summer programming at Camp Geronimo in the White Mountains.

PAYSON, Ariz. — Families looking for ways to entertain their kids in July still have an opportunity to sign up for one of three free summer camp sessions in Arizona’s White Mountains.

The camp sessions are being paid for by the state’s AZ On Track Program, an initiative by the governor’s office that uses federal COVID-19 funds to pay for educational opportunities for children. Although the camp near Payson is typically only for members of The Boy Scouts of America, this year it is available to all children ages 11 and older.

“It’s a chance for kids to get out of the heat of the Valley and experience the great outdoors,” said Greg Harmon, director of support service for Boy Scouts of America Grand Canyon Council.

Information for the camp is at www.AZOutdoorEd.Org.

Available sessions begin July 17. Activities at Camp Geronimo include aquatics, canoeing, basketry, shooting sports, pottery, wall climbing, and cooking.

