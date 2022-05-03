Bliss ReBAR announces closure in downtown Phoenix

The brunch spot had been in business for the last 12 years near Garfield and Fourth streets.

PHOENIX — Operators of Bliss ReBAR, a popular brunch spot in downtown Phoenix for the LGBTQ community, announced this week they'll be closing the eatery on May 22.

In a social media post, the operators said they had hoped to stay open after being in business for the last 12 years in Phoenix.

"We diligently tried to negotiate a new lease, but the new executor of the estate has different plans that unfortunately do not include us," the post stated. "We still will give everything to change this outcome, but great responsibility rests on us to tell you and our staff as we believe in good business practices.

Located near Fourth and Garfield streets in a tiny bungalow dating back to 1917, the queer-friendly bar became known around town for hosting Pride events and drag shows.

ReBAR's menu included cleverly-named cocktails like the "Berry Manilow" and "Bye Felicia."

ReBAR's operators said information on closing events will be released in the coming days.

"There are too many individual people to thank in this message; but to YOU ALL, the community, we thank you for your support, patronage, and love through the years," ReBAR's managers wrote in their announcement.

