Barbie, UNO, Pictionary! Mattel reveals which brands will be featured at new Glendale theme park

A Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robot-themed miniature golf course and an UNO-themed climbing structure are some of the attractions expected to be unveiled at the new park.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — New details have been released on the types of attractions that will be featured at the Mattel-inspired amusement park that's scheduled to open in Glendale next year.

According to a statement released by the city of Glendale last Friday, Mattel Adventure Park has compiled a list of rides and attractions visitors can expect once the park opens in the first quarter of 2023.

The amenities are inspired by many of the popular toys and games owned by the Mattel brand.

The list of attractions includes:

Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots-themed miniature golf course

A life-sized Pictionary game board

Climbing structure featuring giant UNO cards

Masters of the Universe laser tag arena

Barbie Beach House with flying theater ride

The Barbie Dream Closet Experience featuring hologram technology

Barbie Rooftop where guests can order drinks and snacks

When the park was first announced last summer, developers had revealed that some of the first attractions would include a Hot Wheels-themed roller coaster and go-karting experiences featuring Thomas the Tank Engine & Friends.

“We are extremely excited to add Barbie, Masters of the Universe and Mattel Games-themed attractions and rides to an already outstanding offering in development at the first-ever Mattel Adventure Park," Mark Cornell, president of Epic Resort Destinations, said in a statement last week.

