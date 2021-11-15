Arizona Snowbowl's opening delayed due to warm weather

The Flagstaff ski resort was planning to start its winter season on Nov. 19. But a lack of cold weather may delay its opening this year.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Skiers planning to visit Flagstaff's Arizona Snowbowl resort this winter season may have to wait a bit longer for more snow to fall.

The ski resort was scheduled to open on Nov. 19 to launch the start of its 2021-2022 winter season. But the opening day will be delayed until further notice due to "unusually" warm weather, resort officials said Monday.

"As temperatures continue to drop, we'll continue to work with mother nature to produce snow so you can hit the slopes as soon as possible," the resort's officials stated.

Customers who had already booked a visit at Snowbowl will be contacted by the resort 72 hours in advance of when they were originally scheduled to arrive. Patrons have until 11:59 p.m. the night before their original booking to reschedule.

Snowbowl said customers won't be charged a fee to change their travel plans.

