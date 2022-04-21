1950s motel gets a makeover in downtown Chandler

The historic Aloha Motel on Arizona Avenue underwent a renovation project in 2019 and is getting ready to start booking new guests.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Hawaiian-themed motel in the desert?

It may sound like an oxymoron but Chandler's been home to one such establishment for decades.

The Aloha Motel has been a familiar staple for any motorist driving down Arizona Avenue into Chandler's downtown region since the little motel was built in 1950.

With its mural of colorful tikis painted across its front entrance, the Aloha Motel displayed mid-century aesthetics long after the century had ended and the new millennium began.

But the motel has recently undergone a major renovation and is preparing to welcome new guests.

Investors John Hylton and Bill Simmonds began to redevelop the worn-down property in 2019 with the intention of preserving the motel's retro style.

“It had a funky Hawaiian vibe that we wanted to keep while creating an option for travelers looking for something more than a typical desert motel," Hylton said in a statement.

A new roadside sign has been installed, the buildings have been repainted, and rooms have been refurnished with vintage photos of Hawaiian beaches.

The 26-room boutique motel is now branding itself as a modern, "pandemic-conscious" business that lets patrons access services straight from their phones.

“This is a great example of thoughtful redevelopment, preserving the best aspects of a classic Chandler property while giving it new life,” said Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke in a statement.

The Aloha is inviting the public to attend a grand opening ceremony on May 7 from 4-8 p.m.

