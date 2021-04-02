Pinal County NAACP calls for Morgan Wallen to be removed from Country Thunder lineup

FLORENCE, Ariz — The Pinal County NAACP is calling for Country Thunder to remove Morgan Wallen from its lineup after the star was seen on video using the N-word.
The video was obtained by TMZ and published late Tuesday, just hours after Country Thunder announced the festival in Florence was moving to the fall and that Wallen would be one of its headliners.
According to Country Thunder, Wallen is scheduled to headline on Friday, October 15th.
TMZ reports the video was taken outside Wallen's Nashville home. He appears under the influence of alcohol and is loudly yelling to his friends.
"Take care of this p**** a** n*****," said Wallen.
The Pinal County NAACP released the following statement to 12 News:
"We as the NAACP feel this to be considered morally wrong and offensive to the people of Pinal County."
12 News reached out to Country Thunder for comment. A spokesperson said, "We do not have a statement at this time."
The Town of Florence also declined to comment.
Other organizations, however, swiftly took action against the 27-year-old star who was first discovered on NBC's "The Voice."
Wallen's Nashville-based label, Big Loud, suspended him indefinitely.
iHeartMedia, Pandora, SiriusXM and Country Music Television announced they were pulling Wallen from its airwaves.
The Academy of Country Music also announced Wallen can no longer compete for the awards. Wallen's latest album has topped Billboard charts.
Wallen is no stranger to controversy.
In October, Wallen was dropped as Saturday Night Live's musical guest after viral videos showed him partying amid the pandemic. He posted an apology video to his Instagram. Wallen was allowed back to the show in December.
Wallen issued TMZ a statement apologizing for using the word and promising to do better.
Many of Wallen's country music colleagues also weighed in on social media, condemning his actions.