Pinal County NAACP calls for Morgan Wallen to be removed from Country Thunder lineup

In a video obtained by TMZ, the country music star is seen using a racial slur.

FLORENCE, Ariz — The Pinal County NAACP is calling for Country Thunder to remove Morgan Wallen from its lineup after the star was seen on video using the N-word.

The video was obtained by TMZ and published late Tuesday, just hours after Country Thunder announced the festival in Florence was moving to the fall and that Wallen would be one of its headliners.

According to Country Thunder, Wallen is scheduled to headline on Friday, October 15th.

TMZ reports the video was taken outside Wallen's Nashville home. He appears under the influence of alcohol and is loudly yelling to his friends.

"Take care of this p**** a** n*****," said Wallen.

The Pinal County NAACP released the following statement to 12 News:

"We as the NAACP feel this to be considered morally wrong and offensive to the people of Pinal County."

12 News reached out to Country Thunder for comment. A spokesperson said, "We do not have a statement at this time."

The Town of Florence also declined to comment.

Other organizations, however, swiftly took action against the 27-year-old star who was first discovered on NBC's "The Voice."

Wallen's Nashville-based label, Big Loud, suspended him indefinitely.

iHeartMedia, Pandora, SiriusXM and Country Music Television announced they were pulling Wallen from its airwaves.

After learning of Morgan Wallen’s racial slur late last night, we are in the process of removing his appearances from all our platforms. We do not tolerate or condone words and actions that are in direct opposition to our core values that celebrate diversity, equity & inclusion. — CMT (@CMT) February 3, 2021

The Academy of Country Music also announced Wallen can no longer compete for the awards. Wallen's latest album has topped Billboard charts.

Wallen is no stranger to controversy.

In October, Wallen was dropped as Saturday Night Live's musical guest after viral videos showed him partying amid the pandemic. He posted an apology video to his Instagram. Wallen was allowed back to the show in December.

Wallen issued TMZ a statement apologizing for using the word and promising to do better.

Many of Wallen's country music colleagues also weighed in on social media, condemning his actions.

When I read comments saying “this is not who we are” I laugh because this is exactly who country music is. I’ve witnessed it for 10 gd years. You guys should just read some of the vile comments hurled at me on a daily basis. It’s a cold hard truth to face but it is the truth. pic.twitter.com/l3h18Z1ARU — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) February 3, 2021

The news out of Nashville tonight does not represent country music. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) February 3, 2021