Behind the scenes at the Phoenix Theatre Company

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Theatre Company is the largest professional regional theatre company in the state, and it's also the oldest theatre in the state.

The theatre is currently in its 102nd season. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Phoenix Theatre Company never closed its doors.

But shows are once again running, and the energy on stage is palpable.

The theatre is currently showing Camelot and The Rocky Horror Show.

"We will take you on this really strange and bizarre journey and you're going to love every minute of it so but your tickets now!" Sime Costa said. He's an actor playing in The Rocky Horror Show.

"It’s always been an incredible vehicle for people to come and just be their authentic selves," Michael Fasano added. He plays Riff Raff.

For all shows actors, crew, and staff must get tested for COVID three times a week.

"Of course we have to be very cautious because we don't want to go through what some theatres on Broadway have recently had to go through when they had to close down productions for weeks at a time," Costa explained.

You only have a few more days to catch Camelot, it runs until October 24. The Rocky Horror Show runs until December 5.

Masks are encouraged but not required for most shows. But, the Phoenix Theatre Company added mask and proof of vaccination requirements on select performances for those who want enhanced COVID precautions.

The following performances have been designated "Mask and Proof of Vaccination Required":

Camelot

10/23 at 2:00pm

10/23 at 7:30pm

The Rocky Horror Show

10/23 at 3:00pm

10/23 at 8:00pm

11/12 at 8:00pm

11/14 at 3:00pm

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas (runs from 11/17 – 1/1/22)

12/18 at 2:00pm

12/18 at 7:30pm

During these performances, masks will be required for all patrons and staff in lobbies and theatres unless actively eating/drinking. No food or beverages will be allowed in the theatres. Patrons will still undergo the standard temperature check at the door and must also show proof of full vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. “Fully vaccinated” means the performance date must be at least 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine. Exceptions are being made for children under 12 and people with a medical condition or closely held religious belief that prevents vaccination. These guests must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time.

For all other performances, The Phoenix Theatre Company maintains the following COVID policies:

Audience members are strongly encouraged to wear masks.

Temperature checks are required – you must register 100.4 degrees or below to enter the space.

Staff is fully masked.

To buy tickets call (602) 254-2151 or visit www.phoenixtheatre.com.

