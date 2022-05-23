Phoenix native Aidy Bryant is exiting SNL. Here's 5 of her best moments on the show

The Arizona native recently wrapped up her 10-season run on the "Saturday Night Live."

PHOENIX — Arizona native Aidy Bryant has recently announced her departure from "Saturday Night Live" after an impressive 10-season run.

Bryant, who grew up in the Valley and graduated from Phoenix's Xavier College Preparatory, first joined SNL in 2012 as a featured player before she was promoted up to the repertory cast the following year.

Bryant earned three Emmy nominations throughout her SNL run and recently got a fourth nomination for her leading role on the Hulu series "Shrill."

In honor of Bryant's exit from the sketch comedy show, here's a list of five memorable sketches from her tenure that are worth revisiting.

1. Birthday Gifts (Season 46, Episode 12)

Bryant plays a woman celebrating her birthday with a group of friends and is increasingly perplexed by the gifts she's receiving. The sketch emphasizes a skill Bryant perfected over the last decade on SNL -- placing wholesome characters in uncomfortable situations. Bryant's line delivery is spot on in this sketch as she begins to realize her friends' true intentions.

2. The Corporal (Season 45, Episode 8)

Bryant's chemistry with Kate McKinnon flourished throughout their time together on SNL and the comedy duo was perhaps funniest when they were rivals antagonizing each other. Styled after a 1940s film noir that would have starred Barbara Stanwyck or Lana Turner, the sketch has Bryant and McKinnon playing conniving sisters who are lusting after the same man.

3. Political Musical (Season 44, Episode 4)

As someone who got her acting start in school plays and local improv troupes, Bryant wasn't afraid of poking fun at herself by letting her inner theater-kid persona come out on SNL. Bryant really knew how to lovingly parody the grandeur and self-importance theatre people have for their art. In this musical sketch, she fully embraces the cringe-worthy, tone-deaf performances that are often found in off-Broadway productions.

4. The View (Season 44, Episode 18)

From Ted Cruz to Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Bryant got lots of opportunities on SNL to display her knack for impressions. Perhaps one of her best impressions was when she played fellow Valley native Meghan McCain (aka the "Princess of Arizona") in a parody sketch of "The View." Plus this scene has an extra local connection by featuring Emma Stone, another Valley native, doing an impression of Jenny McCarthy.

5. Steakhouse (Season 39, Episode 18)

Early on during her SNL tenure, Bryant willingly placed herself in humiliating and physically-compromising scenarios. This sketch restricts Bryant by placing both her arms in casts while on a dinner date with another couple. Seth Rogen plays the dutiful husband who's tasked with awkwardly trying to serve as her hands as their uncomfortable friends look on.

