All things geek! Social media takes to the Phoenix Fan Fusion convention floor

Phoenix Fan Fest is here, and we've got a look at what convention attendees have found.

PHOENIX — Have you noticed a few more superheroes around the streets of downtown Phoenix?

Well, Friday was the start of Phoenix Fan Fusion! Already people are finding their favorite characters from comics, movies and more jumping off the page!

The convention runs through Sunday, May 29 and we've got a look at what attendees have found.

Day 2 of @PhxFanFusion . Today is the day we draw swords together. pic.twitter.com/cnCDyxUwzr — ERIC_WATSON (@ERIC_WATSON) May 28, 2022

You're not alone if you're excited about the new Star Wars shows coming up. These two are among the many fans showing their love for that galaxy far far away!

There's even fans of some beloved cartoons running around. Fortunately, they're not causing as much mischief as Doodlebob did.

ME HOY MINOY!!



We're going to be sharing some of the amazing cosplays we're seeing at Fan Fusion this weekend. Get ready, we ain't stopping this hype train 🚂🔥🔥🔥#phoenixfanfusion #cosplayshowoff #spongebob #mehoyminoy #doodlebob pic.twitter.com/z7ugiXMzHg — inkedingraypub (@inkedingraypub) May 27, 2022

And with all kinds of cosplay on the convention floor, fans have the chance to really show off their creativity.

#PhoenixFanFusion @PhxFanFusion



Day 1 Photo Dump! If you see yourself please let me know so I can tag you. pic.twitter.com/3a716VJAp5 — Kristen (@intotheariverse) May 28, 2022

And finally, we have Baby the alligator showing us that it's not just people who can get in on the fun.

You can click here to purchase a pass if you're interested in coming out to the event. Phoenix Fan Fest will be running through Sunday, so it's not too late to get in on the fun.

