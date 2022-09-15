Phoenix comedian selected as new cast member for 48th season of 'Saturday Night Live'

Michael Longfellow graduated from Arizona State in 2016 and has since appeared on televised comedy competitions

PHOENIX — Phoenix native among four comedians added as new cast members for the 48th season of "Saturday Night Live," the program announced Thursday.

Michael Longfellow, 28, along with Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, and Devon Walker, join the popular sketch-comedy show as featured players for the new season.

The season 47 finale of "Saturday Night Live" saw the departures of many veterans to the program, including Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, and another Phoenix Native, Aidy Bryant.

Welcome to the cast, Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker! pic.twitter.com/wWm0VhGziw — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) September 15, 2022

Here are a few things to get to know the new Phoenix comedian:

1. He graduated from ASU

The comedian is an Arizona State University graduate, earning a degree in English Literature in 2016.

After graduation, he moved to Los Angeles to continue his pursuit of comedy.

2. Recently featured on Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival

Longfellow was recently featured on the streaming service's "Introducing" showcase, which highlights up-and-coming comedians.

Watch Michael's comedy set below.

3. Social media following

He has gained a significant following on social media, where he posts clips from his stand-up shows.

On Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, the comedian has over 275,000 followers combined.

A TikTok video talking about one experience working as a lifeguard growing up has received over 3.8 million views and nearly 860k likes.

4. Other comedy shows and television

Along with recently being featured on Netflix, he has appeared as a guest on Conan, the comedy competition "Bring the Funny," and a television short "Get Over It."

The 48th season of "SNL" airs on Oct. 1 on NBC and will stream live on the streaming service Peacock.

