New owners plan to rebuild iconic Mescal Movie Set in Benson

Arizona movie set used in hundreds of films since 1939 will be preserved.

BENSON, Ariz. — The Mescal Movie Set once made Benson one of the most recognizable western cinematic towns on the big screen.

The set was built in 1939 in Cochise County by Columbia Pictures for a movie called “Arizona.” Some 215 films followed, such as “Tombstone” and “The Quick and the Dead” in the early 1990s , and 28 television series also were shot on the location.

The last movie filmed at Mescal was in 2014 and the deteriorating set was saved from destruction by local ranchers.

Now, the new owners of the iconic set plan to rebuild it into an 1860-1920 era western frontier town that is compatible with a production company’s filming needs.

The Mescal Movie Set is blessed to have working owners who toil and sweat along side our loyal volunteers. The picture shows Jake repairing windows damaged by the monsoons. Posted by Mescal Movie Set on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

