Netflix to stream classic Black comedies

"Sister, Sister," "Moesha," "Girlfriends" and more will be coming to the streaming service in the coming months.
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tia, right, and Tamera Mowry arrive at the Essence Third Annual "Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon" in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, March 4, 2010. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

INDIANAPOLIS — Netflix has announced seven Black sitcoms from the 1990s and 2000s are coming to the streaming service in the coming months. 

The list includes "Moesha," The Game," "Sister, Sister," "Girlfriends," "The Parkers," Half & Half" and "One on One." 

"These classics have been at the top of our members’ wishlists - and ours’ - for a long time and we constantly see these shows named-checked in our conversations with them," Netflix said in a press release.

Series stars Tracee Ellis Ross ("Girlfriends"), Tia and Tamera Mowry ("Sister, Sister"), Shar Jackson ("Moesha") and more celebrated the announcement with a special message to fans. 

Here is a full list of the shows and release dates: 

  • "Moesha" - Aug. 1
  • "The Game" (seasons 1-3) - Aug. 15
  • "Sister, Sister" - Sept. 1
  • "Girlfriends" - Sept. 11
  • "The Parkers" - Oct. 1
  • "Half & Half " - Oct. 15
  • "One on One" - Oct. 15

