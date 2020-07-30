Netflix to stream classic Black comedies

"Sister, Sister," "Moesha," "Girlfriends" and more will be coming to the streaming service in the coming months.

INDIANAPOLIS — Netflix has announced seven Black sitcoms from the 1990s and 2000s are coming to the streaming service in the coming months.

The list includes "Moesha," The Game," "Sister, Sister," "Girlfriends," "The Parkers," Half & Half" and "One on One."

"These classics have been at the top of our members’ wishlists - and ours’ - for a long time and we constantly see these shows named-checked in our conversations with them," Netflix said in a press release.

Series stars Tracee Ellis Ross ("Girlfriends"), Tia and Tamera Mowry ("Sister, Sister"), Shar Jackson ("Moesha") and more celebrated the announcement with a special message to fans.

Time to pop bottles🍾🍾

The following classic shows are coming to @Netflix (US)



Moesha - Aug 1

The Game S1-3 - Aug 15

Sister Sister - Sept 1

Girlfriends - Sept 11

The Parkers - Oct 1

Half & Half - Oct 15

One on One - Oct 15



— Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) July 29, 2020

