Here's where you can get a free cup of Joe on National Coffee Day

ARIZONA, USA — Wednesday is National Coffee Day and for many, java is life.
So much so, it's of the most traded commodities in the world, falling second to crude oil and derivatives, according to economicshelp.org.
Where to get free java Wednesday
Starbucks is giving away a free cup of coffee for National Cofee Day and to celebrate its 50th anniversary.
Fun fact: Phoenix has 114 Starbucks, according to ScrapeHero. Making it one of the top 10 cities with the most Starbucks locations.
Also serving up free coffee and coffee deals:
- Dunkin' Donuts
- Panera Bread
- Krispy Kreme
- Barnes & Noble
- Sonic
- Circle K
- 7-Elevern
Did you know?
Before coffee becomes a drink and even before it’s a bean, it’s a seed inside a red fruit that looks similar to a cherry. The coffee plant is native to southern Africa and tropical Asia.
Legend has it that coffee was found by goats and their herder, Kaldi, in Africa. The goats would lick the fruit and become noticeably energetic causing Kaldi to try the fruit which resulted in a similar effect.
Ultimately, he shared his news with those around him making a drink with the berries and the word began to spread.
The beverage transitioned from a mixed juice to a wine-like concoction then to the cup of joe we know now.
